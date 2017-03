You can read and download the March 2017 issue now, just click on the cover below.

Check out what’s inside:

* Cover Story: The Leather Shop – Reviving the art of leathercraft for a new

generation of San Pedrans

* CJ Merchant Grows for the Gold

* Sports: SPHS Swimmer, Audrey Steen

* San Pedro’s Irish Influence

* L.A. International Film Festival returns!

* And much more!