Read the June 2017 Issue Now!

You can read and download the June 2017 issue now, just click on the cover below.

Check out what’s inside:

* Cover Story: Five Years of Shredding – One of San Pedro’s most popular family events celebrates half a decade of allies and kickflips. PLUS: What’s going on with Channel Street Skatepark?

* McKenna’s Pendleton – Proving every shirt has a story

* Future Leaders of San Pedro

* Waiting for Yancy: One historian’s search for a local artist

* Sports: Vitalich sisters head to Europe to compete in softball championship

* Fitness: Secrets to Staying Motivated

* Wedding: David & Chanthell Koeper

* And much more!