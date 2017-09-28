Read the October 2017 Issue Now!

You can read and download the October 2017 issue now, just click on the cover below.
Check out what’s inside:
* Cover Story: The New Frontier – With deep-sea explorer Dr. Robert Ballard on board, AltaSea looks to turn San Pedro into a major player in the ‘Blue Economy’
* Preview: 6th Annual San Pedro International Film Festival
* Sign O’ the Times: Hamburger Hut’s famous wiener dog sign comes down, making way for a new drive-thru Starbucks
* San Pedro in Neon
* Prep Volleyball Preview
* Fitness: My Peruvian Epiphany
* Wedding: Kenny & Jennifer Keidser – January 14, 2017
* October Events
* And much more!