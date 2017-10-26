Read the November 2017 Issue Now!

You can read and download the November 2017 issue now, just click on the cover below.
Check out what’s inside:
* Cover Story: First Thursday at 20 – Two decades later, a look back at how one of San Pedro’s longest running traditions came to be
* Scrapbooks Provide Glimpse Into San Pedro’s Past
* Ways to Give Back
* The Attitude of Gratitude: Former students of retired Park Western Place Elementary 5th grade teacher hold special reunion
* Fitness: Ungrateful Bastard
* On the Town: Little Sisters of the Poor Annual Fundraising Gala
* November Events
* And much more!