Read the September 2018 Issue Now!

You can read and download the September 2018 issue now, just click on the cover below.
Check out what’s inside:
* Cover Story: Blondie Chaplin: A former member of The Beach Boys who’s played with everyone from The Band to the The Rolling Stones, brings his musical talent & visual art to his new home of San Pedro
* Christ Lutheran teacher, Ginny Mondragon, celebrates a 36-year teaching career
* Buddy Benches program
* L.A. Fleet Week schedule of events
* Prep Sports: 2018 Football Preview
* Plus: wedding, columns, September events and much more!