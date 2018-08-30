Read the September 2018 Issue Now!

You can read and download the September 2018 issue now, just click on the cover below.

Check out what’s inside:

* Cover Story: Blondie Chaplin: A former member of The Beach Boys who’s played with everyone from The Band to the The Rolling Stones, brings his musical talent & visual art to his new home of San Pedro

* Christ Lutheran teacher, Ginny Mondragon, celebrates a 36-year teaching career

* Buddy Benches program

* L.A. Fleet Week schedule of events

* Prep Sports: 2018 Football Preview

* Plus: wedding, columns, September events and much more!