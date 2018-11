You can read and download the November 2018 issue now, just click on the cover below.

Check out what’s inside:

* Cover Story: A Shear Career: Isidoro Colonna celebrates a 60-year career as one of San Pedro’s favorite barbers

* Announcing the San Pedro Heritage Museum

* Free Women’s Self-Defense Classes Offered by Budo Pavillion

* Xena: Warrior Princess‘ RenĂ©e O’Connor Offers Local Acting Classes

* 2018 L.A. Sportswalk Induction Recap

* Plus: wedding, columns, November events and much more!